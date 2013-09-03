Quantel Appoints Annex Pro as Reseller in Canada

NEWBURY, ENGLAND — Quantel has appointed Annex Pro as its reseller in Canada for its Pablo Rio post-production systems. Offering new levels of interactivity, Pablo Rio can handle color correction, editing, effects, color grading, finishing and deliverables, including 4K 60p.



Annex Pro is a Vancouver-based reseller for software, hardware and IT infrastructure to the Media and Entertainment Industry, offering pre-sales research and advice, “Proof of Concept” evaluations, pre and post sales technical support, trouble-shooting and custom training. Annex Pro has been consulting, training and supporting the creation of visual effects, animation, game, TV and films since its creation in 1983.



“Our laser focus on customer service and technical expertise pairs nicely with Quantel's decades of experience with digital production equipment,” said Annex Pro President and Founder Kerry Corlett.



“Their experience and high quality research and advice are great assets in helping to further build Quantel's presence in the Canadian post industry,” Quantel Sales Director Martin Mulligan said of Annex Pro.