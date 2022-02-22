Public Media Company Receives Grants to Support Public Stations

BOULDER, Colo.—The not-for-profit strategic consulting firm, Public Media Company, has announced that it received grant funding from the Rogers Family Foundation, Wyncote Foundation, FJC – A Foundation of Philanthropic Funds and other donors that will allow it to work with eight small public media stations that serve diverse and/or rural audiences.

The funding will help it provide customized insight and actionable plans for increased growth and local impact as part of the Impact for All initiative.

The initiative provides participating stations with three customized data reports (financial analysis report, peer comparison report, audience analysis report), insights into the media and technology environment, and recommendations for growth.

The information is designed to help station leaders:

Understand financial performance

Benchmark against peers

Identify and understand their audience

Know the public media environment

Uncover the path forward, and

Create connections

“We believe that media organizations, regardless of size, deserve access to the insights and solutions they need to strengthen their services and succeed in their local communities,” said Public Media Company CEO, Erin Moran. “Thanks to generous support from our funders, we’re now able to make this a reality for eight media stations in 2022”.