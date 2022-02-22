Public Media Company Receives Grants to Support Public Stations
By George Winslow published
The grants will enable the Public Media Company to help eight stations that service diverse or rural audiences
BOULDER, Colo.—The not-for-profit strategic consulting firm, Public Media Company, has announced that it received grant funding from the Rogers Family Foundation, Wyncote Foundation, FJC – A Foundation of Philanthropic Funds and other donors that will allow it to work with eight small public media stations that serve diverse and/or rural audiences.
The funding will help it provide customized insight and actionable plans for increased growth and local impact as part of the Impact for All initiative.
The initiative provides participating stations with three customized data reports (financial analysis report, peer comparison report, audience analysis report), insights into the media and technology environment, and recommendations for growth.
The information is designed to help station leaders:
- Understand financial performance
- Benchmark against peers
- Identify and understand their audience
- Know the public media environment
- Uncover the path forward, and
- Create connections
“We believe that media organizations, regardless of size, deserve access to the insights and solutions they need to strengthen their services and succeed in their local communities,” said Public Media Company CEO, Erin Moran. “Thanks to generous support from our funders, we’re now able to make this a reality for eight media stations in 2022”.
To learn more about Impact for All and how to participate, visit the Impact for All webpage at www.publicmedia.co/impact-for-all/.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
