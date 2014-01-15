Public Knowledge Appoints Gene Kimmelman as New President and CEO

WASHINGTON—Gene Kimmelman is the new president and CEO of D.C. lobby, Public Knowledge. Kimmelman was chief counsel at the Department of Justice’s antitrust division, and more recently, director of the Internet Freedom and Human Rights project at the New America Foundation.



When former President and CEO Gigi Sohn left Public Knowledge to join the Federal Communications Commission, Public Knowledge’s board of directors were charged to find a replacement. Kathleen Wallman, chair of Public Knowledge’s board of directors, describes Kimmelman as a proven leader in the focus areas that Public Knowledge cares about most.



One of Kimmelman’s primary goals as the new president of Public Knowledge will be to work with members of the civil rights, technology, and public interest communities to create a policy center geared towards training the next generation of thought leaders in technology and telecommunications policy. “I hope to extend the skillful and effective work of Public Knowledge to promote innovation, creativity, competition and protect peoples’ rights to meet their needs in the exploding digital marketplace,” Kimmelman said. “Simultaneously, I am bringing together a wide array of public interest and human rights groups to coordinate policy and train the next generation of advocates.” The Policy Strategy Center would be implemented by several non-governmental organizations to decide on tactics, tools, and strategies to promote human rights principles, fairness, and access to technology in the digital economy.



Public Knowledge board member and former Commissioner and Chair of the Federal Communications Commission Michael Copps was pleased to see Public Knowledge continue with leadership that will maintain the vision of Public Knowledge and expand upon what the organization has achieved in the past 13 years. “Gene Kimmelman’s selection as president and CEO of Public Knowledge ought to reignite the flame of every reformer’s commitment to the public interest,” Copps said. “Whatever Gene does, he does with incredible intelligence, wonderful good judgment, and experience that few can match. As a Public Knowledge Board Member, I am just plain delighted.”