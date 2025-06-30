FCC Chair Carr Hires Katie McAuliffe as Policy Advisor

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr has appointed Katie McAuliffe to serve as policy advisor in his office.

In announcing the appointment, the FCC said that she “will lead coalitions and external affairs work for the FCC.”

“I am very pleased that Katie has agreed to join the FCC as Policy Advisor,” Carr said. “Katie is an outstanding addition to our team who brings a wealth of policy experience and a distinguished track record of advocating for pro-growth and pro-innovation policies. I look forward to drawing on her expertise to support the FCC’s work as we continue our work to deliver great results for the American people.”

McAuliffe joins the FCC from Information Technology Industry Council where she served as senior director of telecommunications policy. At ITI, her portfolio included spectrum policy, connectivity, broadband, privacy, antitrust and competition, internet taxes, future of work, and tech/telecom regulatory reform. Before joining ITI, Katie was director of federal policy and executive director of digital liberty at Americans for Tax Reform. She received her Master of Mass Communications with a Telecommunications Policy focus from the University of Florida and her B.A. from Virginia Tech.