PSSI Global Services Appoints John Bright Director of Engineering Development

BURBANK, Calif.—PSSI Global Services, a premier provider of cutting-edge transmission services, has appointed John Bright as its Director of Engineering Development. Bright brings over 25 years of experience in transmission and production engineering, including a distinguished earlier tenure with PSSI. His return to the company in this newly created position signals PSSI’s commitment to expanding its product and service offerings by strengthening its already best-in-class engineering team.

"We are thrilled to welcome John back into the PSSI family," said Derek Blount, Chief Executive Officer of PSSI Global Services. "John brings a wealth of industry knowledge to our company. He has owned his own uplink/production company, worked as a mobile unit EIC, and has extensive experience in broadcast facility design and implementation. On top of all that experience, I’ve never met someone who doesn’t love working with John. He’s already raising the bar for our engineering and customer service teams.”

Bright has already hit the ground running, significantly impacting PSSI’s key customers and business efforts. In recent weeks, he has worked alongside PSSI’s senior engineering staff to familiarize himself with the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, gain expertise with PSSI’s expanding fleet of Appear encoding equipment, and help finalize an antenna installation at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT.

Bright returns to PSSI from Take One Broadcast Solutions, a boutique video integration company for broadcast professionals. With Take One, he designed and implemented broadcast facilities for multiple entities, including a 2110 control room for a Division I university. Bright's facility integration experience will complement PSSI’s expansive knowledge of RF installation and maintenance services, an important Professional Services vertical in the company’s business portfolio.

"I couldn’t be more excited to return to PSSI at this moment in its history as North America's leading transmission services provider,” Bright said. “Our new leadership is growth-oriented and eager to expand PSSI’s reach in the industry. We already have the best engineers and facilities in the world. To be tasked with helping make us even better is exactly the challenge I wanted. It’s great to be back!”

PSSI will be in Booth W2149 in the West Hall of the LVCC during the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9.