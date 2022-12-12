Prime Focus Technologies Appoints Suresh Sugumaran as New EMEA Business Head
As SVP, Sugumaran will oversee PFT's business in EMEA
LOS ANGELES—Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, has announced that Suresh Sugumaran has joined the organization as senior vice president in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Region. Sugumaran is a 23-year industry veteran with a background across the media, technology, and telecom sectors.
In his new role, Sugumaran will oversee PFT's business in EMEA.
Sugumaran has extensive experience facilitating technology and services business growth strategies within the media and entertainment businesses, the company said. Sugumaran previously held business leadership positions at Wipro and TCS. Most recently, he was with Tech Mahindra as vice president, technology for M&E in Europe.
He holds a degree in B. Tech, Electrical and Electronics Engineering.
"Suresh comes with a strong technical background and will be accountable for delivering sustainable top-line growth with new and existing customers," said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder & Global CEO of Prime Focus Technologies. "He was instrumental in sales of large digital transformation projects in the industry, and as PFT continues to scale and grow, his track record, coupled with our product portfolio, is a winning combination and key to creating long-term success for the company. We are stoked to have him on board."
PFT also announced today that Nick Kaimakami has been elected to the company's UK Board of Directors effective immediately and appointed to serve as a member of the PFT UK Board. Kaimakami has been with PFT for five years as head of sales EMEA.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.