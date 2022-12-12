Prime Focus Technologies Appoints Suresh Sugumaran as New EMEA Business Head

LOS ANGELES—Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, has announced that Suresh Sugumaran has joined the organization as senior vice president in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Region. Sugumaran is a 23-year industry veteran with a background across the media, technology, and telecom sectors.

In his new role, Sugumaran will oversee PFT's business in EMEA.

Sugumaran has extensive experience facilitating technology and services business growth strategies within the media and entertainment businesses, the company said. Sugumaran previously held business leadership positions at Wipro and TCS. Most recently, he was with Tech Mahindra as vice president, technology for M&E in Europe.

He holds a degree in B. Tech, Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

"Suresh comes with a strong technical background and will be accountable for delivering sustainable top-line growth with new and existing customers," said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder & Global CEO of Prime Focus Technologies. "He was instrumental in sales of large digital transformation projects in the industry, and as PFT continues to scale and grow, his track record, coupled with our product portfolio, is a winning combination and key to creating long-term success for the company. We are stoked to have him on board."

PFT also announced today that Nick Kaimakami has been elected to the company's UK Board of Directors effective immediately and appointed to serve as a member of the PFT UK Board. Kaimakami has been with PFT for five years as head of sales EMEA.