Pluto TV Plans Fall Launch in Canada

TORONTO—Corus Entertainment Inc. and Paramount Global have announced that Paramount’s free ad supported streaming service Pluto TV will launch in Canada this fall with more than 100 unique, curated channels and over 20,000 hours of content.

At launch, Corus will be the ad representative for the service and Pluto TV will offer a slate of Corus Original library series in a variety of genres.

Corus owns 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, as well as a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services.

"Corus' relationship with Pluto TV underlines our commitment to ad-supported premium video, building on the success of STACKTV, the Global TV App, and Premium Video on Demand," said Greg McLelland, executive vice president and chief revenue officer, Corus Entertainment. "The agreement further expands the volume of digital video inventory Corus has to offer, in a premium, brand-safe environment allowing our clients to achieve the impact of TV with the measurement and targetability of digital and connect with audiences wherever they are streaming."

"Pluto TV is committed to further expanding its premium free offering for audiences around the world, and this game-changing partnership with Corus is a testament to that commitment,” said Olivier Jollet, executive vice president and international general manager, Pluto TV. “Following Pluto TV's recent launch in the Nordics and the partnership we implemented with Viaplay, which served as the strategic framework for this deal, the upcoming launch in Canada will combine Corus' incredible local content offering with Pluto TV's global content and world class platform, positioning Pluto TV to become the leading free ad-supported streaming TV service in the country upon launch in the fall,"

Pluto TV is a major FAST player with nearly 68 million monthly active users who have streamed over 4.8 billion total viewing hours across over 30 countries and territories spanning three continents.