Pluto TV Launches New 'NFL Super Bowl Classics' Channel

LOS ANGELES—In the runup to Super Bowl LVIII on CBS, the free streaming service Pluto TV is launching a new pop-up channel The 'NFL Super Bowl Classics' channel that will feature past Super Bowl games and specials.

The new 24/7 channel, which is exclusive to Pluto TV, joins the successful 'NFL Channel' which launched on Pluto TV in 2019 featuring live game day coverage, NFL game replays, original shows, Emmy-Award winning series and more.

The channel will be available for a limited time from January 18 through February 21.

In addition to full game replays, the channel will feature NFL Films programming, docu-series and specials highlighting the rich legacy of America's favorite pastime. These include 'History of the Super Bowl' which takes a look back at how the Super Bowl was invented and its evolution to the biggest sporting event ever, and retrospectives from NFL Throwback on defining moments and players such as 'Greatest Super Bowl Finishes,' 'Ranking every Super Bowl MVP Performance,' and 'Craziest Super Bowl Plays of All Time', the company said.

"Thanks to our incredible partners at the NFL, we have the opportunity to offer a window into NFL history and we know audiences will be thrilled, no matter what team they root for," said Amy Kuessner, executive vice president of programming for Pluto TV. "The addition of 'NFL Super Bowl Classics' channel to Pluto TV's lineup allows fans to discover and relive those unforgettable games and moments in one place- all for free."

Viewers can find the channel exclusively on the Pluto TV app or connected TV devices in the Sports category. All games will stream sequentially with specials and docuseries interspersed. For even more action, sports fans can also tune in year-round to Pluto TV's Sports category, which features sports news, football, baseball, soccer, golf, bull-riding, boxing and more.

CBS Sports will offer multiplatform coverage of Super Bowl LVIII from Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, featuring CBS Sports' presentation on CBS and Paramount+, and a slime-filled telecast exclusively on Nickelodeon. It will mark the first time that CBS has offered a 4K HDR feed of the Super Bowl.

CBS and Pluto are both owned by Paramount.