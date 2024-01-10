CBS Sports To Deliver Super Bowl LVIII in HDR and 4K
For the first time, CBS Sports to offer MVPDs and vMVPDs a 4K Super Bowl feed
CBS Sports has announced that for the first time, it will deliver Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in 1080p High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 4K HDR.
CBS Sports said it will make the 1080p HDR feed available across most platforms and will supply the 4K HDR feed to various MVPDs and vMVPDs.
The CBS Television Network and Paramount+ will air over ten hours of CBS Sports coverage on Super Bowl Sunday, all of which will be available on all feeds offered by the Network. In addition to Super Bowl LVIII, CBS Sports’ pregame, halftime and postgame coverage will also be delivered in 1080p HDR and 4K HDR.
HDR expands the ability of a television set to better display detail in shadow and bright scenes. Wide Color Gamut (WCG) enables a display to present a broader and more vivid range of colors. Together, HDR and WCG offer viewers a brighter and more colorful viewing experience, the network said.
Fox Sports was the first to offer 4K and HDR feeds in 2020 and 2023 of the Super Bowl. Those feeds were upscaled from 1080p HDR feeds.
