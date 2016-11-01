Playbox Technology Promotes Duke to U.S. Director of Operations

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.—Van Duke is moving up the ranks at Playbox Technology with the company’s announcement that he has been promoted from U.S. sales manager to U.S. director of operations. Duke will now be in charge of all Playbox Technology U.S. sales and customer support activity.

Duke rejoined Playbox earlier in 2016 after previously leading Playbox Technology USA from 2006-2009. He also has previous experience at Midtown Video, On-Air Systems and Video Technics.

Duke is based in Florida.