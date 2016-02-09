Duke Rejoins PlayBox as US Sales Manager

Van Duke



HATFIELD, ENGLAND—“I’m back,” declared Van Duke, as it was announced that he has rejoined PlayBox Technology to take over as the company’s U.S. sales manager. Duke will head the newly established PlayBox Technology USA office that is based in Flrodia.

Duke previously served as PlayBox’s as the U.S. country manager from 2006-2009. Other work experience included sales engineering roles with companies like Midtown Video, On-Air Systems, Video Technics, and most recently PrimeStream.

PlayBox Technology is an international communications and information-technology company based in Hatfield, England.