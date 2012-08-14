Pilat Media Picks Damien Thomson for Australasia
LONDON: Prior to joining Pilat Media, Thomson served for more than four years as managing director, Asia-Pacific, for Facilitate Digital, an Australian supplier of digital media workflow systems and ad trading software platforms.
Prior to that, he was general manager, New Zealand, for Facilitate Digital. Additional previous positions include head of partner services for Associated Northcliffe Digital and general manager for New World Music and Media. Before entering the digital media industry, Thomson held accounting and finance positions in Australia with Vodafone Hutchinson, the REIN Group, and Mail Call Transport & Logistics.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox