PGA, NBC Sports Launch Free-to-play ‘PGA Tour Pick’Em Live’ Game

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.—The PGA Tour and NBC Sports have launched the free-to-play game “PGA Tour Pick’Em Live” within the official PGA Tour app and on the Tour’s website. The game, which was developed by Low6 and powered by PointsBet in North America, is designed to enhance fan engagement with live in-play games and weekly prizes, the companies said.

Fans can enter the game at nearly any point during a tournament week and make selections on competitions including overall winner, group winner and head-to-head, with the points system directly tied to live odds.

PGA Tour Pick’em Live will feature guaranteed weekly prizes valued up to $5,000, with the first competition opening on February 15 in advance of The Genesis Invitational. Once player groupings and tee times are confirmed each week, the full set of game options within “PGA Tour Pick’Em Live” will be available for users to begin making selections.

"We look forward to working with NBC Sports, PointsBet and Low6 to provide a free-to-play game for PGA Tour fans," said Norb Gambuzza, PGA Tour senior vice president, media and gaming. "Sports betting products in golf continue to experience tremendous growth so we’re excited to provide our fans with the option to experience exciting in-play games in a free-to-play environment."

“At PointsBet, enhancing fan engagement across all markets is a key focus for us, and we’re excited to be working with Low6, NBC Sports and the PGA Tour on a product that does just that,” said Eric Foote, PointsBet chief commercial officer. “As we continue to increase the number of in-play betting opportunities, ‘PGA Tour Pick’Em Live’ helps us redefine and elevate the way we interact with PGA Tour fans. This launch not only underscores our commitment to diversifying our portfolio of innovative products for customers, but it also highlights how and where we can reach users.”