PESA Routers Connect Winter Games
Huntsville, Alabama-based PESA Switching Systems, Inc. recently announced the 2010 Winter Games are being routed through one of their Cheetah 864XR high-definition routing systems.
The routing switcher, located at the International Broadcasting Center (IBC), is one of a number of PESA devices being utilized. Several mobile broadcast trucks in remote locations are supplying live, high-definition feeds back to the IBC or other broadcast groups.
PESA is an analog and digital router and signal distribution manufacturer with a longtime partnership with NBC, having provided them with routing hardware support since 1988, and more recently at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, China.
