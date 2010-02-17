PESA Routers Connect Winter Games



Huntsville, Alabama-based PESA Switching Systems, Inc. recently announced the 2010 Winter Games are being routed through one of their Cheetah 864XR high-definition routing systems.



The routing switcher, located at the International Broadcasting Center (IBC), is one of a number of PESA devices being utilized. Several mobile broadcast trucks in remote locations are supplying live, high-definition feeds back to the IBC or other broadcast groups.



PESA is an analog and digital router and signal distribution manufacturer with a longtime partnership with NBC, having provided them with routing hardware support since 1988, and more recently at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, China.



