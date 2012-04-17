PERFORM deploys Digital Rapids encoders and automation for multiscreen media

Digital Rapids recently announced that sports media specialist PERFORM has deployed more than 150 StreamZ Live encoders and the Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager multi-encoder automation software to power live streaming of thousands of premium sports events to viewers on an expanding range of devices and platforms. PERFORM produces and distributes content directly to sports fans and business partners, including football clubs, sports federations, broadcasters, bookmakers, publishers, mobile operators and telcos.

The StreamZ Live encoders are distributed across PERFORM facilities in the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia, Korea, Abu Dhabi, Sweden, Doha and Italy. Each encoder generates 25 output profiles per input source for target viewing platforms including Apple iOS devices, Android-based devices and desktops.

Streams are delivered across Akamai's Intelligent Platform and Mirror Image Internet's Dynamic Delivery Network. HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and Adobe HTTP Dynamic Streaming (HDS) technologies are used for adaptive-bit-rate HD and mobile delivery, along with the RTMP protocol for low-latency streaming with Adobe Flash.