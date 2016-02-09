Pelican Appoints Malhotra SVP of Worldwide Operations

TORRANCE, CALIF.—Pelican Products, a manufacturer of protective cases and portable lighting systems, has announced that Sunil Malhotra will take on the position of senior vice president of worldwide operations. He will oversee the company’s overall manufacturing and supply chain, procurement, manufacturing engineering and quality initiatives at the global level.

Sunil Malhotra

Malhotra will work with Pelican’s operations team to design the company’s manufacturing operations that support the needs of the consumer market. In the long term, he will focus on introducing new technologies, automation and operations processes.

Prior to joining Pelican, Malhotra was with Johnson Controls for two years as its director of global manufacturing strategy, operational excellence and program management. He also previously served as vice president of operations strategy and deployment and vice president of global manufacturing operations at Schneider Electric.