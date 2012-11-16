Partnerships Expand GV Expo 2012

This story originally appeared on Government Video Magazine's website.



White House, State Department, Secret Service and NOAA staff to deliver keynotes



Hope Hall It is that time of year again when government broadcasters and video producers have the opportunity to meet with the makers of video equipment and products at Government Video Expo 2012, thereby enabling broadcast policy to be realized by employing the latest video technologies.



Scheduled for Nov. 27–29 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., this year’s GV Expo is unique in that it has partnered with GovComm12, the Government Information and Analytics Summit and the Enterprise Architecture Conference to offer the largest professional video, audiovisual/information technology expo on the East Coast.



On Nov. 28 and 29, government audiovisual personnel attending GV Expo can learn about emerging video technologies and techniques in a comprehensive conference program, or by getting hands-on with the latest video gear in an expanded exhibit hall featuring scores of exhibitors.



White House Returns



In addition, for the second year in a row, GV Expo attendees will benefit from the insights of a White House staffer.



Martin Oppus Hope Hall is a documentary filmmaker, cinematographer and photographer; and since may of 2011 she has been President Barack Obama’s videographer. She will be leading a list of distinguished keynote speakers when she provides “An Insider’s Perspective on Documenting the White House,” which will cover her recording of events and situations that most people will never know about.



Further, the Department of State’s Office of Broadcast Services seeks to capture, edit, distribute and archive broadcast video that communicates and advances U.S. foreign policy priorities and positions. Martin Oppus, the director of the State Department’s Bureau of Public Affairs’ Office of Broadcast Services, and Jason Katz, division chief of the Bureau of international information Programs’ video production office, will provide insight into the State Department’s video efforts with their presentation, “Reaching the World: State Department Video Operations.”



Another highly sensitive government agency is the U.S. Secret Service. Samuel Reed Jr., a video production specialist for the organization, will cover the types of videos needed by that agency and his role in producing those videos in his presentation “Utilizing Government Video to make Change.”



Katie Snider Rounding out the keynote speakers is Katie Snider, who is the executive producer of the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration’s “Ocean today,” a multimedia exhibit playing short, ocean-themed videos featured at the Smithsonian’s Natural history museum and at 34 aquariums and learning centers. Her presentation, “Producing Exception Educational Videos on Limited Budget,” is grown out of producing 150 videos for Ocean today on a very limited budget.



addition to the keynote speakers, there will be presentations on obtaining funding, on video production by government producers and free special events by Future Media Concepts and Promedia designed to inform and inspire, as well as increase performance by government broadcasters and video producers.



And remember to enter the daily prize drawings held on the exhibit floor at the end of each day.



More Info



GV Expo 2012





