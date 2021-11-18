Paramount+ Adds 1M New Subs in Its Best Week Ever

“Clifford The Big Red Dog,” which premiered on the service the same day it hit theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 10, set a new record as the service’s most-watched original film.

NEW YORK—”Clifford the Big Red Dog'' and other new programming pushed Paramount+ to its best week ever, with the streaming service adding more than one million new subscribers last week, ViacomCBS has announced.

The service also set a record for the most total signups since its rebrand, for the most hours streamed and the highest level of subscriber engagement, ViacomCBS said.

The company attributed the success to the premiere of the family-friendly film “Clifford The Big Red Dog”; the new original scripted drama “Mayor Of Kingstown,” from “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan; live “NFL on CBS” local market games; the highly anticipated CBS event “Adele One Night Only”; the news program, “60 Minutes”; and Paramount+ originals ”Seal Team,” “The Game” and the second season of "The Challenge: All Stars."

The success also illustrated how collapsing windows for theatrical films have been so important for streaming services. “Clifford The Big Red Dog,” which premiered on the service the same day it hit theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 10, set a new record as the service’s most-watched original film.

Paramount+ original series “Mayor Of Kingstown,” which debuted on Sunday, Nov. 14, was the #1 scripted original drama since the rebrand of Paramount+.

In addition, Paramount+, which features live “NFL on CBS” local market games, scored its second-most-streamed NFL regular-season week ever, in terms of total minutes streamed and unique viewers.

“This week we ushered in a mix of must-see originals, a blockbuster family film and top-tier sports that appealed to the whole household. This is a content strategy we will continue to lean into as we invest in scaling Paramount+,” said Tom Ryan, president and chief executive officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “The remarkable levels of engagement we are seeing are a testament to the power of great storytelling on the service and the sheer breadth and depth of our content offering.”