Nine Network Australia and SGL strengthen partnership with third FlashNet archive

SGL continues its strong relationship with Nine Network Australia (NNA) by installing a third SGL FlashNet archive in the broadcaster’s post-production department.

The two companies have a long partnership that sees FlashNet archive systems used in NNA’s news, production and playout operations integrated with Harris Invenio MAM (news) and Avid Interplay MAM and PAM systems (production and playout).

This third installation sees SGL FlashNet fully integrated with NNA’s Avid Interplay PAM and MAM systems, providing two key components to the broadcaster’s workflow. First, it will archive projects directly from the Interplay PAM system, and second, it will archive long-form RAW media from the Interplay MAM following ingest. The system has been installed as part of Nine Network’s ongoing transition to a digital workflow. Prior to installing the SGL archive, material was stored on Digital Betacam tape. The new workflow will provide significant time and cost benefits.