Nick Pemberton Joins Lawo as Global Partner Development Director

RASTATT, Germany—Lawo said it hired Nick Pemberton as global partner, business development director, responsible for leading the strategic and commercial development of the broadcast and media technology company’s global partner ecosystem.

“This role is strategically important and is a testament to Lawo’s commitment to strengthening our partnerships across the globe,” Lawo Deputy CEO Jamie Dunn said. “Nick brings a wealth of experience in building successful alliances and driving partner-focused growth strategies. His leadership will be vital as we continue to expand and optimize our partner ecosystem.”

Pemberton comes from Avid Technology, where he led the EMEA channel partner management team, according to Lawo. He also held international leadership posts with Sennheiser and Harman.

A 20-year industry veteran, Pemberton earned a bachelor’s degree in sound technology from the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts. He began his career as a sound engineer.

“I’m very excited to join Lawo and lead the development and drive the success of our global partnerships,” Pemberton said. “I am highly motivated by the role, culture and Lawo’s dedication to innovation which encompass my personal and professional values and passions.”

More information is available on the company’s website.