NHL Taps Telstra for International Distribution of Games

NEW YORK—Telstra and the National Hockey League (NHL) have signed a five-year agreement for Telstra to distribute up to 1,400 games per year to rights holders around the world using Telstra’s Global Media Network (GMN).

Initially Telstra will deliver NHL games to rights-holders in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with plans to expand to other markets worldwide.

Telstra’s GMN is a purpose-built video contribution and distribution network supporting permanent and occasional use services for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint on a consumptive-based business model across traditional broadcast, IP video standards and cloud connectivity, the companies said.

“With their Global Media Network, Telstra offers a level of flexibility, creativity and commitment that allow us to provide tailored, custom delivery solutions on a market-by-market basis, said Dan Kim, NHL senior vice president, media and international distribution and strategy. We will continue to share the excitement of live hockey with avid fans around the world and look forward to building audiences in new markets this season and beyond.”

In addition, Telstra will support the delivery of the NHL content through its Broadcast Operations Centers in Pittsburgh, Sydney and London. These centers provide 24/7 monitoring of Telstra’s Global Media Network, ensuring continuous stable and reliable connectivity to provide fans with the highest-quality viewing experience, the companies said.

“This exciting new partnership coincides perfectly with Telstra’s ongoing commitment to invest in its networks and offer new, innovative content delivery and distribution solutions to customers around the world,” said Adam Day, Telstra Americas vice president of enterprise, technology and broadcast sales. “We look forward to helping the NHL expand its reach and showcase the spirit and excitement of the game to more sports fans globally.”