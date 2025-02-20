NFL Game Pass Sees Significant International Growth on DAZN

LONDON—Sports entertainment platform DAZN said the second season of NFL Game Pass on DAZN saw significant growth, with paid subscribers growing by 23% year-over-year during the 2024-25 season and free users up by 47% year-over-year.

NFL Game Pass is the only way for fans outside of the United States to watch all NFL games, including the world’s largest annual sporting event, the Super Bowl, which had over 95 million minutes streamed from more than 200 geographies this year.

“The NFL’s media distribution strategy has long been a key part of our growth and success,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "As we look to become a global brand, providing fans around the world access to our games is incredibly important. In just two years as our Game Pass partner, DAZN has brought first-class technology and innovation to the product, providing a better viewing experience for our fans and helping to grow our game.”

In the second year of a 10-year deal, DAZN also boosted the NFL’s growth internationally by expanding the distribution of NFL Game Pass. During the last NFL season, DAZN launched NFL Game Pass on Amazon Prime Channels in six markets.

Focusing on accessibility, DAZN also launched the “Home of NFL” last year, a feature that lets fans dive deep into teams, individual game weeks, and specific content, creating a more streamlined navigation experience.

Since NFL Game Pass migrated onto DAZN, the platform reported that more games are available in more languages. DAZN now delivers 17 games per week localized in five different languages (compared to two per week previously). For casual and emerging fans around the world, DAZN now provides one free game per week globally.

In 2024, DAZN also introduced the Ultimate Tier for NFL Game Pass, unlocking new features and enhancing the viewing experience for customers. With Multiview, for example, subscribers to this tier could watch several games concurrently, ensuring that they didn’t miss a moment of the live action, the service reported.

Meanwhile for this year’s Super Bowl, customers who signed up for an Ultimate Tier plan experienced the event, when watching the authentic U.S. broadcast, in High Dynamic Range (HDR), which enhances the brightness, clarity and richness of streamed content. Ultimate Tier subscribers were also able to stream Super Bowl on more devices concurrently.

“DAZN is proud to partner with the NFL and support one of the world’s largest sports properties in reaching new audiences internationally,” DAZN CEO Shay Segev said. “DAZN continues to elevate the NFL Game Pass experience, launching features and enhancing the viewing experience with every year of our long-term collaboration. We are excited to celebrate the culmination of a successful second season of our partnership, where we’ve brought the drama and passion of NFL action to even more fans around the world.”