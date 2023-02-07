NFL Inks Deal with DAZN to Deliver NFL Game Pass Internationally

NEW YORK & LONDON—The National Football League (NFL) and DAZN Group have signed a 10-year deal for DAZN to deliver NFL Game Pass International (NFL GPI) to sports fans around the world.

The agreement begins with the 2023 season. NFL GPI enables fans outside the USA to watch every NFL matchup throughout the regular season and postseason, including the world’s largest annual sporting event, the Super Bowl.

The leading digital sports streaming service, DAZN, is available on most connected devices, including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and game consoles. NFL GPI will be available through the DAZN app either as a standalone subscription or an add-on to an existing DAZN package to customers worldwide, excluding China.

As part of the agreement, the NFL and DAZN will work together to drive international distribution through third-party services and offerings, the NFL said.

This deal expands on a long-standing partnership between the NFL and DAZN, with DAZN distributing NFL Game Pass in Canada since 2017 and as a broadcast partner in Germany, Italy and Japan – since 2016, 2018 and 2016, respectively, the NFL reported.

With access to DAZN’s direct-to-consumer platform – including its data-driven technology, global distribution network and marketing capabilities – the NFL said it will be able to grow and engage new audiences over the next decade, building on its growing international fan community.

“Growing the NFL globally is a key strategic priority for the League and our 32 Clubs. We are excited to partner with DAZN to help us accelerate this effort,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Our goal has always been to make our games available to as many fans as possible, and we are confident that DAZN’s innovative viewing experience technology will best serve millions of viewers around the world while also engaging a new generation of international NFL fans.”

“The NFL is the premier sports media property, and DAZN is incredibly excited that they have chosen us as their international partner,” DAZN CEO Shay Segev said. “DAZN is the only company that is single-mindedly focused on delivering the very best digital experience for sports fans worldwide and I am confident that we will deliver a superb experience for NFL fans, while helping the league engage new markets and demographics in the sporting phenomenon that is NFL. We can’t wait to bring all the drama, passion and excitement that the NFL is renowned for to our customers as we continue to build the ultimate global destination for sports fans.”