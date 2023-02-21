Nexstar’s NewsNation Launches New Connected TV Apps

CHICAGO—Nexstar’s cable news network NewsNation has launched NewsNation-branded connected-television apps on a variety of major platforms, including Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, Android TV and Samsung devices.

The free NewsNation apps expand the reach of its content to millions more Americans at a time when cord-cutting is limiting the reach of news channels on pay TV services.

The apps offer OTT viewers clips and highlights of the latest news from NewsNation and content from NewsNation’s talk show lineup, “Cuomo,” “Dan Abrams Live,” “Banfield” and “On Balance With Leland Vittert.” Local weather reports from Nexstar’s local stations are also available and targeted to viewers’ locations to create a personalized experience.

“At NewsNation, our mission is to provide in-depth coverage of the stories that affect the lives of Americans in their local communities and on a national level,” said Michael Corn, president of News at NewsNation. “These apps provide us with another innovative way to reach those viewers wherever they are by delivering content that matters most to them.”

The launch will allow advertisers to reach NewsNation connected TV viewers across both linear television and connected TVs directly via Nexstar Digital or programmatically via major CTV ad networks.

Nexstar also reported that the NewsNation apps are the first third-party apps to be powered by Haystack TV’s proprietary technology. Haystack’s artificial intelligence platforms serve relevant clips to individual viewers.