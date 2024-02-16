Nexstar Names Dan Lanzano SVP, National Advertising Sales

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has announced the appointment of Dan Lanzano as senior vice president of national advertising sales.

In this newly created position, Lanzano will oversee national advertising sales across all of Nexstar’s national media portfolio, including The CW Network, NewsNation, Antenna TV, Rewind TV, and The Hill. He will also manage agency and client relationships for Nexstar’s sports, direct response and paid programming businesses. Based in New York City, Lanzano will report directly to Todd Braverman, Nexstar Advertising executive vice president and head of national sales.

Nexstar reported that Lanzano is a proven leader in advertising sales with a long track record of growing revenue, increasing market share, forging strategic client relationships and building new business. He most recently served as vice president of advertising sales for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), where he was responsible for the company’s monetization efforts across its entire portfolio of media properties, including entertainment, lifestyle, sports, news, and MAX Streaming/Digital assets.

Throughout his career, Lanzano has successfully built deep agency and client partnerships for both core advertising channels and emerging media platforms and products. Prior to his tenure at WBD, Lanzano held several advertising sales positions of increasing responsibility at Turner/Warner Media.

“I’m extremely pleased to add Dan to Nexstar’s Advertising Sales leadership team,” said Braverman. “I’m confident that his innovative thinking and broad experience will help us drive strategic partnerships, maximize our revenue streams, and lead the growth of Nexstar’s advertising business.”