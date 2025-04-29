TVB President and CEO Steve Lanzano to Retire

NEW YORK—Steve Lanzano will retire as president and CEO of the Television Bureau of Advertising at year-end, the group said.

Lanzano has led TVB, the trade organization for local commercial broadcast TV stations, since January of 2010.

"Steve has been an invaluable advocate for local broadcast television and advancing its role in the ever-evolving media landscape,” Antonio Roman, chair of TVB’s board and executive vice president of local media sales at TelevisaUnivision, said. “Throughout his tenure at TVB, he has championed the importance and effectiveness of local broadcast TV and has helped implement key industry initiatives focused on critical technology advancements and measurement improvements to support business development. His unwavering commitment has helped shape the future of the industry, ensuring that local broadcast remains a vital and effective medium well into the future.”

The TVB executive board is working with an executive search firm on a nationwide search for Lanzano’s successor.

A 30-year media industry veteran, Lanzano held senior roles at top agencies, including CEO of MEC (now Wavemaker) North America and chief operating officer of Havas Media.

Under Lanzano’s leadership, TVB expanded its membership ranks to more than 800 local TV stations, the group said. His initiatives included the creation of national and local business development teams, expanded research offerings and enhanced advocacy efforts. His contributions also fueled the growth of TVB’s annual Forward Conference, which increased in attendance tenfold during Lanzano’s tenure, the group said.

An advocate for public safety, Lanzano has been instrumental in TVB’s longstanding partnerships with the Ad Council and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Project Roadblock: Local TV Puts the Brakes on Buzzed Driving. The campaign has grown to involve 210 DMAs and almost 1,000 local stations.

"Steve is an icon in the industry and has been a transformational leader,“ Brad Seitter, TVB’s executive vice president, local and national business development, said. “TVB, and the broadcast industry, has grown and advanced due to his strategic vision and his dedication to advancing the value of local TV. He has set a high standard for all of us. We will miss his leadership, and we are grateful to continue his incredible work."

Reflecting on his retirement, Lanzano said: “It has been an incredible honor to lead TVB and work alongside so many talented individuals who share my passion for the local broadcast television industry. I am deeply proud of the work we’ve done in proving the power of local and championing the positive impact local TV has on communities across the country. I look forward to seeing the continued success of TVB and our industry as a whole.”