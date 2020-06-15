Nexstar Digital to Use FreeWheel’s Ad Platform

IRVING, Texas & NEW YORK—Nexstar Digital, a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, has announced a multiyear agreement that will have it use FreeWheel’s Strata advertising platform.

FreeWheel, a Comcast company, has integrated access points for Nexstar Digital’s video and OTT inventory into its Strata platform. Agencies can utilize this to discover, customize and access the complete Nexstar Media Group digital advertising inventory. In addition, agencies can send orders electronically directly to Strata.

“Our agreement with FreeWheel is consistent with our priority to help our clients optimize high campaign volumes with precise targeting,” said Wil Danielson, head of revenue, Nexstar Digital. “By accessing Nexstar’s digital inventory and first-party data, marketers can seamlessly move budgets between linear and digital platforms, ensuring they reach the right consumers at the right moments.”