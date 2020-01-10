NewTek Adds Barbara Spicek, Paul Dobbs to Global Sales Team

SAN ANTONIO—NewTek has announced two new hires that it says will help in its plan for overall global growth, bringing on Barbara Spicek as the senior vice president of Global Sales and Paul Dobbs as the sales director of the Asia-Pacific region.

Barbara Spicek

Spicek joins NewTek with more than 20 years of experience in channel sales for the software/technology industry. A primary goal in her position, per NewTek, will be to deepen channel partner engagements. She will be based at NewTek’s San Antonio headquarters.

Dobbs, in his role, will be tasked with leading NewTek’s growth in the Asia-Pacific region, working closely with new and existing channel partners. Dobbs will be based in Bangkok, Thailand.

NewTek is an IP-based video technology company that is part of the Vizrt Group