New Lawo Hub Triples U.S. Capacity, Space

ELMSFORD, N.Y.—Lawo is expanding its U.S. operations, adding personnel and opening a new support and logistics hub in Elmsford, N.Y., the company announced today. The new facility triples the company’s space and capacity compared to its previous facility, the company said.

The hub will play multiple roles, including as a warehouse, test facility, training center and East Coast sales and support office, Lawo said. It will complement the company’s existing U.S. headquarters in New York City as well as West Coast sales and support office in Los Angeles and Canadian headquarters in Toronto.

Ricardo Martinez will oversee operations at the new facility. The company also announced that Hans Juergens has been hired as broadcast engineer for pre- and post-sales tech support. Juergens’ hiring follows that of David Antoine as a U.S.-based support expert.

More information is available on the Lawo website.