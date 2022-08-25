Nevion’s VideoIPath First Media Orchestration Platform to Support 'Federation of Resources'

OSLO—Sony’s Nevion virtualized media production division announced today that its flagship media orchestration platform VideoIPath now supports federation, or the ability for multiple autonomous instances of VideoIPath to collaborate within and across locations. This unique development is a major breakthrough in distributed multi-site media production, as it allows production resources to be shared and used seamlessly, regardless of where they are located, and without compromising on orchestration performance, reliability and security, the company said.

With broadcasters, media and production companies increasingly seeking to increase the flexibility and cost-effectiveness of their live productions by moving to remote and distributed production, the need to share, control and connect studios, control rooms, people, on-premise and Cloud processing across multiple sites via LANs, WANs, 5G and GCCG (Ground-to-Cloud-Cloud-to-Ground) presents one of the biggest challenges in enabling this type of production.

Nevion VideoIPath is a powerful, scalable, secure and easy-to-use orchestration systems and now with federation support, individual VideoIPath systems—for example at each site—can now collaborate with other VideoIPath systems to share, control and connect resources across locations securely.

As each system is autonomous and in charge of its own resources, it continues to function and collaborate, even if problems occur in other parts of the federation. The federation capability also enables VideoIPath to reach new heights in scalability, to handle all the production resources and all the media streams involved.

While remote and distributed production are obvious applications for VideoIPath’s federation functionality, the capability can also be used to compartmentalize networks within facilities, for example between ingest, production and playout.

VideoIPath’s federation capabilities are also a great opportunity for telecom service providers. Federation allows them to provide a WAN orchestration that can operate seamlessly with broadcasters’ orchestration, to bring together the customers’ facilities.

Arne-Johan Martinsen, VideoIPath Product Manager at Nevion said: “Nevion and parent company Sony are committed to enabling content producers to share production resources wherever they are located. This new VideoIPath federation functionality is a key part of achieving this. By hiding the complexity of the underlying infrastructure from users, and providing scalability, reliability and security, VideoIPath allows content producers to focus on creativity, while increasing efficiency and effectiveness.”

Nevion will discuss these new developments at the Sony Stand (13.A10) at IBC 2022, Sept. 9-13 at the RAI Amsterdam.