Neutrik USA Moves



The U.S. operations of connector kingpin Neutrik have moved to Charlotte, N.C., from Lakewood. N.J. The move allows for consolidation of operations at one facility.



According to a Neutrik USA press release, the 25,000-square-foot ISO 9001-certified facility improves logistics and operations and allows training and education operations to be brought in-house.



Neutrik USA President Peter Milbery stated in the announcement: “The space provides us with excellent warehousing, lower costs, better logistics and, with its close proximity to an airport, improved access to transportation. Plus, with most of our employees together under one roof, our daily operations will improve, providing our customers with speedier and more effective service.”



-- Radio World



