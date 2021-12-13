Neutrik Americas Acquires Major Custom Cable

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Neutrik Americas (NAM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Neutrik AG and a member of the Neutrik Group, has acquired its long-time business partner and customer, Major Custom Cable (MCC).

Headquartered in Jackson, MO, Major Custom Cable is a manufacturer of data and communication cables. With a ISO 9001 registered facility with over 50,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing and warehousing space, the company offers a wide range of products for the communications and IT industries.

The deal will help Neutrik’s efforts to expand into new markets and additional expertise to Neutrik’s management, the companies said.

“Neutrik has a long and successful history with Major Custom Cable as both a customer and a supplier—and the company has always impressed us with their capabilities, quality, and fast response times,” explained Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik Americas. “For more than a decade, Neutrik has pushed to expand into new markets with our ruggedized copper- and fiber-based locking, circular connectors. The acquisition of MCC will help us accelerate this push to diversify into new markets. At NAM, we are thrilled that we will now have U.S. based manufacturing in addition to our existing global manufacturing capabilities. We look forward to a long-term and close relationship with MCC.”

Clark Hurrell, president of Major Custom Cable, added that the “Neutrik acquisition of Major Custom Cable creates an exciting future for our employees. The combined expertise of both teams provides our customers with an expanded product offering, increased sales support, and reduced lead times due to the USA-based manufacturing capabilities of Major Custom Cable. Everyone at our company sees this acquisition as very positive, and we look forward to taking our combined efforts to the next level.”