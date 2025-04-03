Netflix Gets More Multilingual
The new “Language Picker” lets viewers pick from the full list of more than 30 languages when watching Netflix on TV
LOS GATOS, Calif.—After greatly expanding its global production and offering programming from around the world, Netflix is also making the viewing experience more multilingual with a new “Language Picker” feature that allows viewers to select from more than 30 languages for subtitles and dubs when watching programs on TV.
In launching the feature, the streamer explained that nearly a third of all viewing on Netflix is for non-English stories and that its catalog includes a wide variety of TV shows and movies in over 30 languages, from critically acclaimed films to binge-worthy series.
In addition, some of the most popular TV and film titles available on the streaming platform include Squid Game (Korea), Berlin (Spain), Lupin (France), Who Killed Sara? (Mexico), Troll (Norway), and Oscar winner All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany).
In response to viewer demand to make its programming available in more language, Netflix has launched a new features that allows viewers to pick from the full list of available languages for any title when watching Netflix on a TV. Netflix noted that this much-anticipated feature carries over the experience members already enjoy on mobile devices and web browsers.
Netflix also explained that many members use Netflix to learn a foreign language thanks to the many languages available on the service and it is now offering additional features to support language learning, including the ability to customize subtitles, and the Browse by Language feature on PC computers. These helpful features enhance the accessibility of shows and movies, while supporting those set on being multilingual.
More details are available in this YouTube video
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.