NEP Opens Office in Spain

BARCELONA—NEP Europe and Media Solutions are cutting the ribbon on its new office in Spain. NEP Spain will focus on providing technical production support for sports, music festivals and live streaming productions.

In addition, NEP has made two hires for the new office. Tomàs Ferreres will serve as country manager, joining NEP Spain after more than 15 years at Red Bull, with his most recent position overseeing digital and broadcast entertainment productions in Spain. Joel Mestre is the office’s new head of production. Mestre’s past stops include Endemol Spain, EuroLeague Basketball and Red Bull Media House.

NEP Spain’s office is located in Barcelona.