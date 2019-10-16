NEP Group Acquires SOS Global Express

PITTSBURGH—SOS Global Express, an independent international freight forwarding and full-service logistics company, joins the NEP Global family following its recently announced acquisition. NEP says that the addition of SOS will help it provide better services and more streamlined planning and delivery of equipment for client events.

SOS will remain independent and continue to operate under its SOS brand. NEP will leverage SOS’ services, which include air, sea and road freight transportation; logistics planning; customs brokerage services; insurance; packaging; warehousing; and ATA Carnets. SOS is headquartered in New Bern, N.C., and has several locations in the U.S. and Europe.

“NEP has enjoyed a long working relationship with SOS—it’s a great cultural fit,” said Kevin Rabbitt, chairman and CEO of NEP. “Both organizations team understand the mission-critical nature of live TV, are service-oriented and focused on delivering exceptional results for our clients through innovation. With SOS, we can streamline the process of bringing critical transport and logistics services to clients and their events anywhere in the world.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.