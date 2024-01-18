NDI Appoints Daniel Nergård as Its New President

STOCKHOLM—NDI has announced that it has named Daniel Nergård as its new president.

In the new role, Nergård will be responsible for driving the company’s continued expansion and the adoption of the NDI video-over-IP connectivity standard.

As the community of users keeps growing and the adoption of NDI spreads into more segments, Nergård will lead the team to harness that growth and bring NDI to many more companies, devices, and software applications, the company said.

Nergård brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, having previously served as the chief revenue officer of Vizrt, which owns NDI, and was a part of the management team.

Prior to that, Nergård held key roles in general management and leading commercial initiatives across diverse software segments, including fintech, mobile applications, infrastructure, and enterprise software.

"NDI is leading in video connectivity technology, as both flexibility and ease of use have become the standard in the various industries we serve,” said Daniel Nergård, president of NDI. "After a few years of watching NDI’s growth, I am excited to lead this team into its next phase. We envision a significant expansion into diverse devices and various market segments, driven by the increasing demand from our partners and the user community. Our commitment to investing in and supporting our valued partners and users within the expanding ecosystem remains our top priority."

NDI noted that the appointment comes as NDI is working to further scale its presence among major partners and product manufacturers as well as expanding the usage of NDI within major Cloud Service Providers. The current ecosystem made up of millions of users boasts more than 700 NDI-enabled hardware products and 300-plus software applications.

"In 2023, NDI achieved remarkable acceleration, witnessing a 130% surge in the number of new NDI Advanced licensees. Daniel's extensive background will contribute significantly to further increase the rate of adoption while expanding NDI’s technology capabilities," said Michael Hallén, chairman of NDI board of directors and CEO of Vizrt.

