Baris Zavaroglu Appointed CEO of Zero Density

AMSTERDAM—Zero Density, a global provider of virtual studio productions and on-air graphics, has appointed Baris Zavaroglu as its new CEO. Zavaroglu succeeds Ofir Benovici, who concluded his tenure with Zero Density at the end of 2024 after a pivotal two-year period focused on building a foundation for accelerated growth.

In his new role as CEO, Baris Zavaroglu will lead Zero Density’s executive team and oversee the company’s continued global expansion. Under his leadership, Zero Density says it "aims to evolve from a leading virtual production innovator into a comprehensive, end-to-end real-time graphics solution provider serving the needs of broadcasters, content creators, e-sports and studios worldwide."

Zavaroglu brings with him more than two decades of experience at the intersection of media, technology and innovation. Prior to joining Zero Density, he served in managerial positions at HBO Max, Turkcell, TV+, Merzigo, Veon, Fox and the Walt Disney Company, where he oversaw major platforms’ launches and expansion efforts across global markets. His extensive background also includes leadership roles at OTT, pay-TV, linear TV, Avod and Fast markets, with a proven track record of launching, scaling and transforming media companies.

“I am truly honored to join Zero Density at such an exciting time, a company renowned for its innovation and excellence in virtual production and real-time motion graphics,” said Zavaroglu. “I look forward to working closely with our talented team, partners and customers to drive the next phase of growth and deliver the next generation of storytelling tools to the industry.”

“Baris’s extensive experience and visionary leadership make him the ideal person to lead Zero Density into its next chapter,” added Kuban Altan, co-founder of Zero Density. “We are confident that under his guidance, the company will continue to set new standards in the industry and achieve greater heights.”