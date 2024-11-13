NBC Sports Next Inks Streaming Deal With Arizona Athletic Grounds

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.—NBC Sports Next has announced that the Arizona Athletic Grounds will use the SportsEngine Play streaming platform to stream thousands of games and events held each year at its facilities.

“You can count Arizona Athletic Grounds among the country’s top-shelf youth sports facilities where many of today’s elite athletes train,” NBC Sports Next President Will McIntosh said. “The number of games and events that will be streamed each year by SportsEngine Play across the facility’s more than 100 playing surfaces will be staggering. We’re extremely excited to capture all the action so family, friends and fans of the athletes competing there never have to miss a moment.”

The partnership designates SportsEngine as AAG’s “Exclusive Video and Streaming Partner.”

As part of the deal, the NBC Sports Next platform is installing more than 80 fixed cameras, each equipped with intelligent technology that can follow the gameplay seamlessly and integrate the video with SportsEngine Play to deliver immersive coverage of every game.

“We are pleased to partner with NBC Sports Next to offer the SportsEngine Play platform,” Arizona Athletic Grounds President Meg Stevens. “Providing our guests with access to live streams, archived content and the ability to clip highlights through SportsEngine Play is a strong fit for our vision to make Arizona Athletic Grounds the best youth sports facility in the country.”

AAG’s sporting venues span 280 acres in Mesa, Ariz. The grounds include eight baseball and softball fields; 16 basketball courts; 24 multipurpose fields for soccer, football and lacrosse; 50 indoor volleyball courts; 12 beach volleyball courts; 6 indoor futsal courts; 41 pickleball courts; a 14,000-square-foot performance center; and multiple festival fields.

SportsEngine Play will stream from venues, including baseball and softball, basketball, multisport fields, indoor and beach volleyball, and futsal. AAG, which opened in 2022, serves more than 2.6 million visitors each year and attracts as many as 100,000 visitors during tournament weekends, welcoming teams from around the world.

As part of SportsEngine’s youth sports technology brands, SportsEngine Play launched in October 2023 as the first-of-its-kind subscription streaming service for youth and amateur sports.

Currently, serving more than 10,000 facilities, sports organizations, tournaments and teams, the platform gives these organizations and individuals, including athletes and their families, the ability to capture and stream video of sports events on just about any device—from sophisticated AI cameras mounted at sporting venues to personal smartphones, and features editing tools for reel and highlight creation. SportsEngine Play is also constantly adding new competitive content through the acquisition of streaming rights to elite amateur sports that will entertain and inspire young athletes.

In addition to live and on-demand event streaming, SportsEngine Play’s All Access subscription tier offers a growing library of video that provides young athletes and their families with everything they need to know about their sports of choice, from rules and equipment to training and skills to mental health, fitness and more. The plan features exclusive instructional videos from world-class athletes like Michael Phelps, Larry Fitzgerald, Shaun White, Kerri Walsh Jennings and others, who offer video collections featuring tips and techniques highlighting their training regimens, as well as insight on leadership and mental health.