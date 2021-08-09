NBC Sports Launches New Division to Drive Sports Tech Innovation

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Sports’ Digital & Consumer Businesses division has announced the creation of an NBC Sports Next division that will focus on driving sports tech innovation and creating new immersive experiences in such areas as youth, recreational sports, golf, sports betting, gaming and emerging media.

The move will bring together SportsEngine, GolfNow, and NBC Sports Enterprises, with its portfolio of gaming, betting and content products, under a united brand to bolster innovation and provide better, more intuitive sports experiences, the company said.

Will McIntosh executive VP of NBC Sports Next described the new “NBC Sports Next” brand as a place “where sports and technology intersect to allow for the ultimate immersive experience for all of our customers.”

“NBC Sports has never shied away from being a leader at the crossroads of sports and technology,” said McIntosh. "We’re proud to bring our top products and teams together under one integrated brand that will serve as a permanent home for opportunities across applications and technologies. Wherever sports and technology evolve, our partners and customers can trust that NBC Sports Next will be there.”

NBC Sports Next will focus on the areas of youth and recreational sports, golf, and the growing markets of sports betting, gaming and emerging media.

The company noted that NBC Sports Next will have three groups: :

Youth & Recreational Sports is comprised of technology platforms, such as SportsEngine, GoMotion, TourneyMachine and TeamUnify that enable athletes, parents, coaches and team administrators in the youth and recreational space to manage their organizations, collect payments, share schedules, connect with other families, find programs to participate in, and properly screen and train coaches in an effort to keep kids safe.

The second group, Golf, fuses the teams behind products and services like GolfNow, TeeOff and GolfPass.

The third group, Betting, Gaming & Emerging Media includes sports betting, prediction and gaming resources for sports and video game connoisseurs and includes NBC Sports EDGE, (formerly Rotoworld) NBC Sports Predictor and NBC Sports Audio.