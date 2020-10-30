NATPE Miami Conference to Be Held Virtually

LOS ANGELES—The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) will conduct its first event of 2021, the NATPE Miami marketplace and conference, virtually due to the ongoing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NATPE Virtual Miami conference is slated for Jan. 19-22, while the marketplace will be open from Jan. 19-29. The sessions will cover key themes like revenue (investment, advertising and subscription), audience (research, marketing and promotion), content (acquisition and distribution sales) and production. Other topics on the docket include station groups, web series, global, the Latin Summit and NATPE’s industry awards show.

NATPE also announced three new events that it will host in 2021, starting with NATPE Segregation, Segmentation & Storytelling on Feb. 16. This event will put a spotlight on the business of Black TV, specifically the business of Black talent, Black perspectives and Black voices in TV programming.

On March 23, NATPE will conduct NATPE Sports, a look at the changes and adjustments to the production of live sports content for TV and video, and the struggle to attract new sponsors and fans while retaining traditional TV audiences and advertisers.

Then, on April 7, NATPE News plans to explore the “Fake News,” “disinformation” and “bots” disrupting the traditional news cycle. Looking at post-election insights, the event will highlight best-practices grounded in journalistic integrity as well as investigate the influence and impact of advertisers and shifting audience tastes.

“This is a people’s business and until we can get together in-person, and we will, our plans are to continue to pivot and produce a compelling and engaging virtual series of events to serve our members and the expanded content community,” said JP Bommel, NATPE president and CEO.