NABLF Accepting 2021 Broadcast Leadership Training Applications

WASHINGTON—The NAB Leadership Foundation is preparing for the 2021 edition of its Broadcast Leadership Training program, for which it is now accepting applications.

Now in its 21st year, BLT is an executive training program for the broadcast industry designed to prepare senior-level broadcasters to advance into ownership or executive positions. This includes the fundamentals of purchasing, owning and operating radio and TV stations.

NABLF especially encourages women and people of color to apply for the program.

This iteration of BLT will be a hybrid online and in-person model because of health and safety concerns regarding COVID-19. All education sessions planned through the end of 2020 will be held online. The inaugural session is scheduled to take place Sept. 24-25. The complete schedule will be announced in early October.

“As we transition to a hybrid online and in-person model, we look forward to expanding the reach of the Broadcast Leadership Training program,” said Diane Sutter, BLT program founder and dean, as well as the founder and CEO of ShootingStar Broadcasting. “Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we cultivate the next class of diverse industry leaders and equip them with the knowledge and training to advance their careers.”