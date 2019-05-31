NAB Television Board Appoints Eddie Melendez

Eddie Melendez

WASHINGTON—NAB Television Board of Director’s Chairman Jordan Wertlieb has announced that Eddie Meldendez, the executive vice president for the West region of Entravision Communications Corporation, has been added to the Television Board.

At Entravision, Melendez oversees sales and marketing efforts for 16 of Entravision’s markets, including Los Angeles, San Diego, Palm Springs, Monterey, Phoenix, Las Vegas, El Paso and others. His previous experience includes time at Katz Television, KTLA-Los Angeles, Galavision, Telemundo and Univision.

Melendez will join the NAB Television Board effective immediately.