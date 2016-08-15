NAB Taps McDonald as Research Chief

WASHINGTON—Daniel McDonald, the former executive director of Programming and Consumer Research at National Geographic Channels, has been named vice president of Research for the National Association of Broadcasters. McDonald started this week as head of NAB Research, a division of the NAB Communications Department, in a position held previously by Tanya Van Pool.

McDonald will report to Ann Marie Cumming, senior vice president, Communications.

At National Geographic Channels, McDonald oversaw audience research for National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, and Nat Geo Mundo. He also managed primary research projects and public opinion polling, among other responsibilities. McDonald served previously as director of Programming and Research at CBS’s WBBM-TV, Chicago, IL and later joined Comcast Spotlight where he rose to divisional director of Research, Southern Division. McDonald also worked in various research roles for Paramount Stations Group; WPSG-TV, Philadelphia, PA; and KTXA-TV, Dallas, TX.

NAB Research provides accurate data and analysis to support NAB advocacy initiatives and public policy objectives, monitors developments in media measurement practices and methodologies, conducts surveys, and compiles pertinent data that serve as a resource for NAB members.

McDonald is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.