NAB Show Session Examines Next-Gen EAS

WASHINGTON: Federal security officials will populate a panel on creating the next iteration of the Emergency Alert System. The session, entitled “Putting the Final Touches on Next-Generation EAS,” is scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 as part of the Broadcast Management Conference and Broadcast Engineering Conference.



“The session will also elaborate on whether station responsibilities could change as the government implements the next generation of EAS,” including the Common Alerting Protocol, the NAB said.



Damon Penn, assistant administrator of the National Continuity Programs for the Federal Emergency Management Agency will open the session with comments about Integrated Public Alert and Warning System and its impact on the EAS and broadcasters.



Rear Admiral (Ret.) James Barnett, chief of the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau also will make opening remarks. Panelists include Antwane Johnson, FEMA division director and program manager; Suzanne Goucher, president and CEO of the Maine Association of Broadcasters; Thomas Beers, chief of the FCC Policy Division and Wade Witmer, FEMA deputy division director. NAB Associate General Counsel Larry Walke will moderate.



The NAB Show will take place 10-15 April, 2010 in Las Vegas.