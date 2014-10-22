MultiDyne Appoints Inviso as Master Distributor for Latin America, Caribbean

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y.—MultiDyne has appointed Inviso as its master distributor for Latin America and the Caribbean. Inviso will distribute MultiDyne’s entire product portfolio in addition to representing the company at various industry tradeshows, including the upcoming CAPER Show, Oct. 29-31, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the Viditec stand H-10/I-28.



As the master distributor for MultiDyne’s fiber-optic video and audio transport solutions, Inviso will oversee several dealers and distributors throughout the Latin American region. Viditec, for example, is one of the largest and most experienced distributors in Argentina, and will begin immediately to represent MultiDyne within its network.



Inviso is an international provider of video, audio, and data transport; signal management; and display solutions for the television broadcast, telecommunications, cable television, and video production industries.