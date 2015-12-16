Monroe Electronics Names Nix Director of Strategic Projects

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.—E. Scott Nix has been hired to the newly created position of director of strategic projects, according to Monroe Electronics. Nix will work with the engineering, sales, marketing and compliance teams to manage Monroe’s new strategic initiatives from concept to completion.

E. Scott Nix

Nix joins Monroe Electronics after most recently serving as technical sales executive at 5280 Broadcast. He was also the senior consultant and owner of Claybourne Consulting. Other previous positions include director of sales at Data-Systems International; national accounts manager at Dalet Digital Media Systems; and northwest regional sales manager for Omneon, which is now Harmonic.

Nix will be based in Salt Lake City and report directly to Monroe Electronics Chief Operating Officer Jim Heminway.