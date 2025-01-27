MLS Season Pass on Apple TV To Move Into a New Studio

Major League Soccer will use virtual studio in new facilities at WWE’s Connecticut headquarters.

NEW YORK—Major League Soccer has announced plans to move MLS Productions, the league’s media and broadcast production arm, into a new studio and facilities at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

The move will help MLS Productions expand its capabilities, broaden content offerings, offer more efficient workflows and centralize its broadcast content and graphics.

The move is part of a renewed, multiyear deal between MLS and IMG that will expand their existing broadcast production relationship. As part of the agreement, IMG will continue to produce live match and studio productions and programming for more than 600 annual games on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The WWE facility where MLS Production plans to reside is part of TKO Group Holdings, which recently reached an agreement with Endeavor to acquire IMG, in a transaction expected to be completed in the first half of this year.

The brand new state-of-the-art production facility, The Studios at WWE in Stamford, is a 30,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production facility equipped with five studios with the latest technologies, wide-ranging production amenities, and highlighted by an awe-inspiring virtual production stage.

MLS control room at The Studios at WWE (Image credit: IMG)

The facility features best-in-class production offerings and new cutting-edge technology to further improve the production of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, MLS said. It will serve as the hub for popular MLS live studio programming and content in English and Spanish. The new location for MLS Season Pass will enable MLS Productions to add programming in the new season.

The bespoke facility, which has been engineered around the needs of MLS Productions, will also enable centralized solutions across the MLS workflow, the companies said.

“The debut of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV has been remarkable for fans around the world to be able to consume all MLS games and content,” said, Seth Bacon, executive vice president, media, MLS. “With the incredible momentum and excitement around the league, we are thrilled to further our partnership with IMG to support our vision of elevating production, creating new viewing opportunities, and pushing the sports broadcast landscape into the future.”

IMG produces content for some of the world’s biggest leagues and events, including the English Premier League, English Football League, Saudi Pro League, CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League and Europa League coverage, UFC, DP World Tour, The Ryder Cup, and The Open Championship.

“Together with MLS and Apple, we have set a new standard for the MLS viewing experience, creating a new era of entertaining, highly engaging content for football fans globally,” said Barney Francis, executive vice president of studios, IMG. “Over the coming years, we will continue to innovate with cutting-edge technology and creativity, powered by our incredible new home, The Studios at WWE, and IMG’s industry-leading production experience and capabilities.”

“We have long admired the tremendous MLS-IMG partnership—and the fantastic product and results it has generated over the years,” WWE Executive Vice President, Media and Production Lee Fitting said. “We believe that WWE’s new state-of-the-art facilities will help take their collective capabilities to even greater heights.”

In 2023, MLS and Apple debuted MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, creating a single destination where every MLS match is available for fans worldwide, the league said. Together with its production partners IMG and NEP, MLS Season Pass has brought best-in-class production, more expansive coverage and increased global visibility, surpassing expectations in its first two years, according to the league.