Major League Soccer Reports Record Social and Digital Audiences

NEW YORK—At the midseason mark, Major League Soccer is reporting record highs in traffic and engagement on its social media and digital platforms.

Engagement on League and Club social channels are at an all-time high and have received over 400M social interactions in 2024 to date, a +230% rise vs. last season.

In addition the league reported that traffic on the league's website is up +102% year-to-date over 2023. This includes the highest single-day traffic in MLSsoccer.com's history when the Inter Miami vs. El Salvador preseason match was streamed live on the site on Jan 19.

The league also reported these record breaking stats:

3X Increase in Video Views: @MLS' video content continues to increase in popularity, collecting 1 billion video views in 2024 thus far, three times more than the same time last year.

Fastest Growing Social Following: MLS' social following has grown at a higher rate in 2024 than any other major men's North American sports leagues on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube:

TikTok: +566K added followers in 2024 (+17% since start of season)

YouTube: +180K added followers in 2024 (+14% since start of season)

Instagram: +328K added followers in 2024 (+8% since start of season)

Inter Miami Leads the Way in Social Engagement: Inter Miami has become the most followed North American sports team on TikTok (8.9M followers) and the 3rd most followed on Instagram (17.1M followers).

In addition the league also reported midseason records for attendance, sponsorship revenue, & retail sales.

(Image credit: Major League Soccer)

Major League Soccer's All-Star takes place July 24 when the MLS All-Stars take on the LIGA MX All-Stars at Lower.com Field in Columbus Ohio. The second edition of Leagues Cup kicks off July 26 with every MLS and LIGA MAX club competing in the month-long tournament. The MLS All-Star Game and Leagues Cup are available on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.