Mediaproxy Taps Horchler as SVP of Marketing

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Mark Horchler will be getting an office in Mediaproxy’s Melbourne office as the company has named him its new senior vice president of marketing.

Horchler joins Mediaproxy after previously serving as the head of marketing for the EMEA region at Elemental Technologies. Horchler has also held previous marketing roles at ATEME and Anevia.

In his new role, Horchler will be responsible for crafting Mediaproxy’s global marketing strategy, which will include supporting the adoption of software-based IP video infrastructures.