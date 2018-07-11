Ericsson Media Solutions Rebrands As MediaKind

SANTA CLARA, CA—Ericsson Media Solutions today announced it has rebranded itself as MediaKind, the home of technologies from companies acquired by Ericsson, such as Aspex, Azuki Systems, Envivio, Fabrix, HyCGroup, Microsoft Mediaroom and Tandberg Television.

“We understand the power of media and how it is evolving. It runs in our DNA, and it’s our passion,” said Angel Ruiz, MediaKind CEO. The goal of the company is to enable MediaKind customers to “create and deliver immersive media experiences,” he added.

Currently, the company serves more than 900 cable, satellite and telecom service providers as well as broadcasters worldwide. In 2017, Ericsson divvied up its media businesses into two divisions: Ericsson Media Solutions, which includes its Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution, advertising and content personalization, cloud DVR and TV and video delivery platforms; and Red Bee Media, formerly Ericsson Broadcast & Media Services, which focuses on playout, OTT, media management and accessibility solutions.

On Jan. 31, private equity firm One Equity Partners announced its intention to become the majority owner of Ericsson Media Solutions. The MediaKind brand will be carried forward when the this transaction is complete, MediaKind said.

Besides Ruiz, the management team of MediaKind includes: Gowton Achaibar, COO and Head of R&D; Heather Andrade-Neumann, Chief People Officer; Arun Bhikshesvaran, CMO; Misty Kawecki, CFO; Mark Russell, CTO and Strategy Officer; Sven Bolthausen, SVP commercial management & sales support; Alex Borland, SVP EMEA sales; Clayton Cruz, SVP Latin American sales; Steve Payne, SVP North America sales; and Ken Yap, SVP North East Asia sales.

More information is available on the company’s website.